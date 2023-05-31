In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, Sebastian Korda (ranked No. 30) faces Sebastian Ofner (No. 118).

In this Round of 64 match, Korda is the favorite (-165) versus Ofner (+130) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sebastian Ofner vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sebastian Ofner vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 62.3% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Sebastian Korda +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sebastian Ofner vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Ofner took down No. 44-ranked Maxime Cressy, 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.

Korda won 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 versus Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Ofner has played 17 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match.

On clay, Ofner has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 24.8 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.

Korda is averaging 25.5 games per match through his 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.3% of those games.

In two matches on clay courts in the past year, Korda has averaged 23.5 games per match and 11.8 games per set, winning 42.6% of the games.

This is the first time that Ofner and Korda have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.