In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, Sebastian Korda (ranked No. 30) faces Sebastian Ofner (No. 118).

In this Round of 64 match, Korda is the favorite (-165) versus Ofner (+130) .

Sebastian Ofner vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 31
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Ofner vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 62.3% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Sebastian Korda
+130 Odds to Win Match -165
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000
43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5%
48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Sebastian Ofner vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Ofner took down No. 44-ranked Maxime Cressy, 6-4, 7-6, 6-2.
  • Korda won 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 versus Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
  • Ofner has played 17 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match.
  • On clay, Ofner has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 24.8 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.
  • Korda is averaging 25.5 games per match through his 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.3% of those games.
  • In two matches on clay courts in the past year, Korda has averaged 23.5 games per match and 11.8 games per set, winning 42.6% of the games.
  • This is the first time that Ofner and Korda have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

