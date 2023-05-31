Wednesday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a matchup between Sloane Stephens and Varvara Gracheva at Stade Roland Garros.

Stephens' match against Gracheva can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Sloane Stephens vs. Varvara Gracheva Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Stephens vs. Gracheva Matchup Info

Stephens is coming off a 6-0, 6-4 victory over No. 16-ranked Karolina Pliskova in Monday's Round of 128.

Stephens was defeated by Lucia Bronzetti short of the final (1-6, 1-6) on May 26 in the semifinals of her most recent tournament, the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Gracheva won 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 against Dalma Galfi in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Gracheva's most recent tournament, she played No. -ranked Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals on May 25 and was beaten 3-6, 4-6.

Gracheva has the advantage over Stephens, as she owns a 2-1 record in three head-to-head matches. Their last match, which took place at the ATX Open on March 3, 2023, went to Gracheva, who enjoyed a 7-6, 6-3 win.

Gracheva and Stephens have squared off in seven total sets, with Gracheva winning five sets and Stephens being victorious in two of them.

In 71 total games, Gracheva has the upper hand, taking the win in 40 of them, while Stephens has won 31.

Stephens vs. Gracheva Odds and Probabilities

Sloane Stephens Varvara Gracheva -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

