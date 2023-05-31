On Wednesday, Sloane Stephens (No. 30 in the world) faces Varvara Gracheva (No. 41) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

With -175 odds, Stephens is the favorite against Gracheva (+135) for this match.

Sloane Stephens vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

Round: Round of 64

Date: Wednesday, May 31

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Location: Paris, France

Court Surface: Clay

Sloane Stephens vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 63.6% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Varvara Gracheva -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

Sloane Stephens vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Stephens advanced past No. 16-ranked Karolina Pliskova, 6-0, 6-4.

Gracheva will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 victory over No. 98-ranked Dalma Galfi in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Through 36 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Stephens has played 21.5 games per match and won 48.8% of them.

Stephens has played 10 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.5 games per match.

Gracheva has averaged 22.0 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 51.0% of the games.

In 10 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Gracheva has averaged 24.7 games per match and 10.3 games per set, winning 48.2% of the games.

Going back to 2015, Gracheva and Stephens have played three times, and Gracheva is 2-1, including a 7-6, 6-3 victory for Gracheva at the ATX Open on March 3, 2023, the last time these two matched up.

In seven total sets against one another, Gracheva has taken five, while Stephens has claimed two.

Gracheva has beaten Stephens in 40 of 71 total games between them, good for a 56.3% win rate.

In their three matches against each other, Stephens and Gracheva are averaging 23.7 games and 2.3 sets.

