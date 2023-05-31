Stan Wawrinka vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Stan Wawrinka and Thanasi Kokkinakis will collide on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
Tennis Channel will show this Wawrinka versus Kokkinakis match.
Stan Wawrinka vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Wawrinka vs. Kokkinakis Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Wawrinka advanced past No. 67-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4.
- Wawrinka was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov (4-6, 6-7) on May 12 in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Kokkinakis beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
- In the round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, Kokkinakis was defeated by No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner 1-6, 4-6.
- This is the first time that Wawrinka and Kokkinakis have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Wawrinka vs. Kokkinakis Odds and Probabilities
|Stan Wawrinka
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|-115
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|53.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|49.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.9
