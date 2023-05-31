Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Stan Wawrinka and Thanasi Kokkinakis will collide on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Tennis Channel will show this Wawrinka versus Kokkinakis match.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Wawrinka vs. Kokkinakis Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Wawrinka advanced past No. 67-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4.

Wawrinka was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov (4-6, 6-7) on May 12 in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Kokkinakis beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, Kokkinakis was defeated by No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner 1-6, 4-6.

This is the first time that Wawrinka and Kokkinakis have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Wawrinka vs. Kokkinakis Odds and Probabilities

Stan Wawrinka Thanasi Kokkinakis -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

