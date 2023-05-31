In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, Thanasi Kokkinakis (ranked No. 108) meets Stan Wawrinka (No. 89).

In this round of 32 match versus Kokkinakis (-110), Wawrinka is the favorite with -115 odds.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 53.5% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Thanasi Kokkinakis -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Stan Wawrinka vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

Wawrinka is looking to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4 win over No. 67-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monday's Round of 128.

Kokkinakis took down Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Wawrinka has played 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.3 games per match.

On clay, Wawrinka has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 25.3 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

Kokkinakis is averaging 26.5 games per match in his 35 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.6% of those games.

Kokkinakis has averaged 19.3 games per match and 10.5 games per set in six matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Wawrinka and Kokkinakis have matched up in the last five years.

