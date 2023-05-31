The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Tallon Griekspoor and Hubert Hurkacz matching up on Wednesday, May 31 in Paris, France.

The Griekspoor-Hurkacz match can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Griekspoor vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Griekspoor took down No. 135-ranked Pedro Martinez, 6-4, 2-6, 0-6, 7-5, 3-6.

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Hurkacz clinched a victory against No. 111-ranked David Goffin, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6.

In his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 13, Hurkacz played Jeffrey John Wolf in the round of 64 and was defeated 3-6, 4-6.

This is the first time that Griekspoor and Hurkacz have played each other in the last five years.

Griekspoor vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities

Tallon Griekspoor Hubert Hurkacz +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

