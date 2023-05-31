Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Tallon Griekspoor and Hubert Hurkacz matching up on Wednesday, May 31 in Paris, France.
The Griekspoor-Hurkacz match can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Griekspoor vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Griekspoor took down No. 135-ranked Pedro Martinez, 6-4, 2-6, 0-6, 7-5, 3-6.
- In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Hurkacz clinched a victory against No. 111-ranked David Goffin, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6.
- In his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 13, Hurkacz played Jeffrey John Wolf in the round of 64 and was defeated 3-6, 4-6.
- This is the first time that Griekspoor and Hurkacz have played each other in the last five years.
Griekspoor vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities
|Tallon Griekspoor
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|43.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.2
