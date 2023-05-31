In the French Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 14-ranked Hubert Hurkacz versus No. 39 Tallon Griekspoor.

Hurkacz has -250 odds to earn a spot in the round of 32 against Griekspoor (+190).

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Hubert Hurkacz +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Griekspoor defeated Pedro Martinez 6-4, 2-6, 0-6, 7-5, 3-6.

Hurkacz is coming off a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6 victory over No. 111-ranked David Goffin in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In his 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Griekspoor has played an average of 24.4 games.

In his nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Griekspoor has played an average of 21.1 games.

Hurkacz has played 54 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 29.6 games per match and winning 51.7% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Hurkacz has played eight matches and averaged 30.5 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

Griekspoor and Hurkacz have not competed against each other since 2015.

