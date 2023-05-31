The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .192 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

In 47.8% of his 46 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has had an RBI in 11 games this season (23.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%).

In 43.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings