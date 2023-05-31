Wednesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the New York Yankees (34-23) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (28-27) at 9:40 PM ET (on May 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (5-4) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Yankees' ATS record is 3-4-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

The Yankees have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.8 per game).

The Yankees have the fourth-best ERA (3.70) in the majors this season.

