Yankees vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Clarke Schmidt gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees in the final of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
The Yankees are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Mariners (-140). A 7.5-run total has been set for the game.
Yankees vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-140
|+115
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees have gone 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers). New York and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 7.3.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been victorious in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York is 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 27 of its 57 games with a total.
- In seven games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 3-4-0 against the spread.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-13
|15-10
|17-6
|17-17
|28-19
|6-4
