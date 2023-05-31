Clarke Schmidt gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees in the final of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Mariners (-140). A 7.5-run total has been set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have gone 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers). New York and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 7.3.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York is 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 27 of its 57 games with a total.

In seven games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 3-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-13 15-10 17-6 17-17 28-19 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.