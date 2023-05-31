Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against Clarke Schmidt, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 87 home runs.

Fueled by 169 extra-base hits, New York ranks seventh in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees' .242 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

New York has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 273.

The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Yankees rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

New York has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

New York has pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.233 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (2-5) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Padres L 5-1 Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn

