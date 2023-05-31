Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (34-23) will be seeking a series sweep when they clash with the Seattle Mariners (28-27) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, May 31. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +120 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.58 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 15-10 (60%).

Seattle has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Yankees have won four of nine games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Yankees had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+125) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+225)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +425 - 2nd

