Aaron Judge takes a three-game homer streak into the New York Yankees' (34-23) game against the Seattle Mariners (28-27) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at T-Mobile Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (5-4) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (2-5) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (5-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (2-5, 5.58 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.58 ERA and 58 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 5.58 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to opposing hitters.

Schmidt has one quality start under his belt this year.

Schmidt is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 innings per start.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners' Kirby (5-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.9 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Kirby has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 6.3 innings per outing.

The 25-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 20th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

