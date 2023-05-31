Yulia Putintseva vs. Qinwen Zheng: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Round of 64 at the French Open is set for Wednesday, with Qinwen Zheng, the No. 19-ranked player, going up against Yulia Putintseva, the No. 58-ranked player.
Tune in to see Putintseva and Zheng on Tennis Channel.
Yulia Putintseva vs. Qinwen Zheng Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Putintseva vs. Zheng Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Putintseva beat No. 89-ranked Maryna Zanevska, 7-5, 7-6.
- In the the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Putintseva's last tournament, she was defeated in the quarterfinals 7-5, 4-6, 2-6 by No. 195-ranked Julia Riera on May 25.
- Zheng came out on top 6-3, 6-1 against Tamara Zidansek in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Zheng's last tournament, she went head to head with No. 12-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals on May 16 and was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.
- Putintseva and Zheng haven't played each other in the last five years.
Putintseva vs. Zheng Odds and Probabilities
|Yulia Putintseva
|Qinwen Zheng
|+240
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|42.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.7
