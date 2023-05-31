The Round of 64 at the French Open is set for Wednesday, with Qinwen Zheng, the No. 19-ranked player, going up against Yulia Putintseva, the No. 58-ranked player.

Yulia Putintseva vs. Qinwen Zheng Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Putintseva vs. Zheng Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Putintseva beat No. 89-ranked Maryna Zanevska, 7-5, 7-6.

In the the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Putintseva's last tournament, she was defeated in the quarterfinals 7-5, 4-6, 2-6 by No. 195-ranked Julia Riera on May 25.

Zheng came out on top 6-3, 6-1 against Tamara Zidansek in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Zheng's last tournament, she went head to head with No. 12-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals on May 16 and was beaten 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Putintseva and Zheng haven't played each other in the last five years.

Putintseva vs. Zheng Odds and Probabilities

Yulia Putintseva Qinwen Zheng +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

