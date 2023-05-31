No. 58-ranked Yulia Putintseva will meet No. 19 Qinwen Zheng in the French Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, May 31.

With -350 odds, Zheng is favored over Putintseva (+240) in this match.

Yulia Putintseva vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Yulia Putintseva vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 77.8% chance to win.

Yulia Putintseva Qinwen Zheng +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 42.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.7

Yulia Putintseva vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

Putintseva is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 7-6 win over No. 89-ranked Maryna Zanevska in Monday's Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Sunday, Zheng defeated No. 112-ranked Tamara Zidansek, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Putintseva has played 21.1 games per match and won 51.0% of them.

In her 15 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Putintseva has played an average of 19.6 games.

In her 48 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Zheng is averaging 22.1 games per match while winning 53.9% of those games.

Zheng has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 10 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Putintseva and Zheng have not matched up on the court.

