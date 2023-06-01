Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - June 1
On Thursday, Alex Verdugo (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Reds.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 38 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (9.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 31.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Reds are sending Greene (1-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 23-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 45th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 50th, and 12.9 K/9 ranks second.
