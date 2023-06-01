The Round of 64 of the French Open will see Alexander Zverev and Alex Molcan go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Thursday, June 1.

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Zverev vs. Molcan Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Zverev defeated Lloyd Harris 7-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Zverev was eliminated by Nicolas Jarry short of the final (6-7, 3-6) on May 26 in the semifinals of his last tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open.

Molcan made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 109-ranked Hugo Gaston 6-1, 7-6, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Molcan suffered defeat in the round of 64 of his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 13, when he went down 3-6, 4-6 to Andrey Rublev.

Zverev hasn't faced Molcan in the past five years.

Zverev vs. Molcan Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Alex Molcan -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.4

