No. 27-ranked Alexander Zverev will take on No. 86 Alex Molcan in the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, June 1.

Zverev carries -500 odds to clinch a spot in the round of 32 with a win over Molcan (+340).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 83.3% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Alex Molcan -500 Odds to Win Match +340 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.7% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Zverev beat No. 294-ranked Lloyd Harris, 7-6, 7-6, 6-1.

Molcan beat Hugo Gaston 6-1, 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court types), Zverev has played 25.8 games per match and won 51.7% of them.

Zverev has played 15 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.3 games per match.

Molcan has played 42 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.3 games per match and winning 48.9% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Molcan has played 17 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Zverev and Molcan have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.