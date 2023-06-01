Arthur Rinderknech's Round of 64 matchup in the French Open against Taylor Fritz is slated for Thursday, June 1.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Rinderknech vs. Fritz Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Rinderknech took down Richard Gasquet 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6.

In his most recent tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon), Rinderknech was defeated by Brandon Nakashima 6-7, 6-1, 5-7 on May 23, in the round of 16.

Fritz won 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 against Michael Mmoh in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the Gonet Geneva Open, Fritz's most recent tournament, he matched up with No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals on May 26 and was defeated 6-3, 5-7, 6-7.

Rinderknech hasn't faced Fritz in the past five years.

Rinderknech vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities

Arthur Rinderknech Taylor Fritz +500 Odds to Win Match -800 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

