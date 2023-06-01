No. 78-ranked Arthur Rinderknech will face No. 8 Taylor Fritz in the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, June 1.

With -800 odds, Fritz is favored over Rinderknech (+500) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 88.9% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Taylor Fritz +500 Odds to Win Match -800 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

Rinderknech advanced past Richard Gasquet 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Fritz will look to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 123-ranked Michael Mmoh in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 37 matches over the past year (across all court types), Rinderknech has played 24.7 games per match and won 48.5% of them.

In his four matches on clay over the past year, Rinderknech has played an average of 21.3 games.

Fritz has played 69 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.0 games per match and winning 55.3% of those games.

In 14 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Fritz has averaged 23.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 54.9% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Rinderknech and Fritz have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.