The Round of 64 at the French Open is set for Thursday, with Frances Tiafoe, the No. 12-ranked player, taking on Aslan Karatsev, the No. 62-ranked player.

You can watch Tennis Channel to catch the action as Karatsev attempts to hold off Tiafoe.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Karatsev vs. Tiafoe Matchup Info

Karatsev is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 85-ranked Alexei Popyrin in Monday's Round of 128.

Karatsev was beaten in the semifinals of his most recent tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 by No. 65-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff on May 5.

Tiafoe will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 93-ranked Filip Krajinovic in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On May 15, Tiafoe was defeated by No. 19-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6, in the round of 32 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Karatsev hasn't gone toe to toe with Tiafoe in the past five years.

Karatsev vs. Tiafoe Odds and Probabilities

Aslan Karatsev Frances Tiafoe -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.