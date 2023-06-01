No. 62-ranked Aslan Karatsev will meet No. 12 Frances Tiafoe in the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, June 1.

Tiafoe carries -115 odds to secure a win against Karatsev (-110).

Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 53.5% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Frances Tiafoe -110 Odds to Win Match -115 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Karatsev took down No. 85-ranked Alexei Popyrin, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Tiafoe made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 93-ranked Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Monday.

Karatsev has played 23.6 games per match in his 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Karatsev has played 20 matches on clay over the past year, and 22.8 games per match.

Tiafoe has played 58 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.3 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Tiafoe has played nine matches and averaged 24.1 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

This is the first time that Karatsev and Tiafoe have matched up in the last five years.

