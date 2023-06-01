The Los Angeles Angels (30-27) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a roll versus the Houston Astros (32-23) on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park. Taylor Ward is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (5-4) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (0-4) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (5-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (0-4, 4.93 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (5-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.38 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in 11 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Valdez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Framber Valdez vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 280 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 78 home runs, fifth in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Angels in one game, and they have gone 3-for-28 with a home run and an RBI over eight innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.93, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.

Detmers is looking to collect his second quality start of the season.

Detmers will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.0 frames per outing).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.