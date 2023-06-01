The Round of 64 of the French Open will see Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Emma Navarro match up at Stade Roland Garros on Thursday, June 1.

Tennis Channel will air this Andreescu versus Navarro match.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Emma Navarro Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Andreescu vs. Navarro Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Andreescu took down Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Andreescu was beaten in the round of 64 of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 0-6, 1-6 by No. 70-ranked Marketa Vondrousova on May 12.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Navarro clinched a victory against No. 147-ranked Erika Andreeva, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

In her previous tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg) on May 25, Navarro squared off against Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinals and was defeated 4-6, 4-6.

Andreescu and Navarro haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Andreescu vs. Navarro Odds and Probabilities

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Emma Navarro -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

