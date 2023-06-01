Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Emma Navarro: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 64 of the French Open will see Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Emma Navarro match up at Stade Roland Garros on Thursday, June 1.
Tennis Channel will air this Andreescu versus Navarro match.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Emma Navarro Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, June 1
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Andreescu vs. Navarro Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Andreescu took down Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
- Andreescu was beaten in the round of 64 of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 0-6, 1-6 by No. 70-ranked Marketa Vondrousova on May 12.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Navarro clinched a victory against No. 147-ranked Erika Andreeva, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
- In her previous tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg) on May 25, Navarro squared off against Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinals and was defeated 4-6, 4-6.
- Andreescu and Navarro haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Andreescu vs. Navarro Odds and Probabilities
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Emma Navarro
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|51.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.