On Thursday, Emma Navarro (No. 75 in the world) meets Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (No. 42) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Compared to the underdog Navarro (+130), Andreescu is favored (-165) to make it to the round of 32.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has a 62.3% chance to win.

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Emma Navarro -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

Andreescu is looking to maintain momentum after a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 18-ranked Victoria Azarenka in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Navarro took down Erika Andreeva 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Andreescu has played 22.0 games per match in her 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Andreescu has played two matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.5 games per match.

In the past year, Navarro has played 11 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.7% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Navarro has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.0 games per set in four matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Andreescu and Navarro have not matched up against each other since 2015.

