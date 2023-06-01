Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Borna Coric, the No. 16-ranked player, and Pedro Cachin, the No. 64-ranked player, will the hit court on June 1 for a match in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
Coric's match against Cachin can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.
Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, June 1
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Coric vs. Cachin Matchup Info
- Coric took down Federico Coria 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Coric made a run before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals 3-6, 4-6 on May 18.
- Cachin beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 4-6, 2-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Cachin was eliminated in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon) on May 24, when he went down 6-3, 5-7, 2-6 to Sebastian Baez.
- This is the first time that Coric and Cachin have played each other in the last five years.
Coric vs. Cachin Odds and Probabilities
|Borna Coric
|Pedro Cachin
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|56.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.3
