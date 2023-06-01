Borna Coric, the No. 16-ranked player, and Pedro Cachin, the No. 64-ranked player, will the hit court on June 1 for a match in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Coric's match against Cachin can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Coric vs. Cachin Matchup Info

Coric took down Federico Coria 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Coric made a run before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals 3-6, 4-6 on May 18.

Cachin beat Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 4-6, 2-6 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Cachin was eliminated in the round of 16 of his previous tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon) on May 24, when he went down 6-3, 5-7, 2-6 to Sebastian Baez.

This is the first time that Coric and Cachin have played each other in the last five years.

Coric vs. Cachin Odds and Probabilities

Borna Coric Pedro Cachin -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

