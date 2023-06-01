Borna Coric (No. 16 ranking) will face Pedro Cachin (No. 64) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Thursday, June 1.

Coric is getting -250 odds to earn a spot in the round of 32 versus Cachin (+190).

Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 71.4% chance to win.

Borna Coric Pedro Cachin -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Coric eliminated No. 96-ranked Federico Coria, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Cachin will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7, 4-6, 2-6 win over No. 92-ranked Dominic Thiem in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Coric has played 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.0 games per match.

Coric has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 23.4 games per match.

In his 36 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Cachin is averaging 25.8 games per match while winning 48.1% of those games.

In 17 matches on clay courts in the past year, Cachin has averaged 23.4 games per match and 10.0 games per set, winning 49.5% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Coric and Cachin have not competed against each other.

