On Thursday, Connor Wong (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .243 with 11 doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Wong is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 52.8% of his 36 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (eight of 36), with two or more RBI five times (13.9%).
  • In 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.349 AVG .114
.391 OBP .184
.674 SLG .143
8 XBH 1
3 HR 0
6 RBI 4
11/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 18
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 45th, 1.375 WHIP ranks 50th, and 12.9 K/9 ranks second.
