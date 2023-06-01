The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Diane Parry and Mirra Andreeva competing on Thursday, June 1 in Paris, France.

You can tune in to Tennis Channel to take in the action as Parry attempts to knock out Andreeva.

Diane Parry vs. Mirra Andreeva Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Parry vs. Andreeva Matchup Info

Parry is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Parry was eliminated in the qualification round 1 of her last tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) 5-7, 7-5, 3-6 by No. 130-ranked Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov on April 24.

Andreeva eliminated Alison Riske 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the round of 16 of her previous tournament (the Mutua Madrid Open) on May 1, Andreeva was taken down by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 1-6.

Parry hasn't gone toe to toe with Andreeva in the past five years.

Parry vs. Andreeva Odds and Probabilities

Diane Parry Mirra Andreeva +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

