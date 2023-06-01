In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Thursday, Diane Parry (ranked No. 79) meets Mirra Andreeva (No. 143).

In the Round of 64, Andreeva is favored over Parry, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Diane Parry vs. Mirra Andreeva Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diane Parry vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 77.8% chance to win.

Diane Parry Mirra Andreeva +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diane Parry vs. Mirra Andreeva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Parry beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 6-3.

Andreeva reached the Round of 64 by beating No. 85-ranked Alison Riske 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Through 28 matches over the past year (across all court types), Parry has played 20.9 games per match and won 46.0% of them.

Parry has played five matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.8 games per match.

Andreeva is averaging 19.4 games per match through her nine matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 58.9% of those games.

Andreeva has averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set through eight matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Parry and Andreeva have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.