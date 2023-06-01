Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Emil Ruusuvuori and Grigor Dimitrov will clash on Thursday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ruusuvuori vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Ruusuvuori took down No. 58-ranked Gregoire Barrere, 6-2, 6-7, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Ruusuvuori's last tournament, he was defeated 4-6, 2-6 by No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev on May 14 in the round of 64 round.

Dimitrov will look to maintain momentum after a 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 147-ranked Timofey Skatov in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Dimitrov was one step away from the championship in his previous tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open), but he was defeated by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry 6-7, 1-6 on May 27.

Ruusuvuori hasn't played Dimitrov in the past five years.

Ruusuvuori vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities

Emil Ruusuvuori Grigor Dimitrov +185 Odds to Win Match -250 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

