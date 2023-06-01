In the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup featuring No. 29-ranked Grigor Dimitrov against No. 46 Emil Ruusuvuori.

Against the underdog Ruusuvuori (+185), Dimitrov is the favorite (-250) to make it to the round of 32.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 71.4% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Grigor Dimitrov +185 Odds to Win Match -250 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Ruusuvuori eliminated No. 58-ranked Gregoire Barrere, 6-2, 6-7, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Dimitrov came out on top 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 against Timofey Skatov in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Ruusuvuori has played 23.8 games per match in his 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Ruusuvuori has played 13 matches on clay over the past year, and 24.2 games per match.

In the past year, Dimitrov has played 44 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.8% of the games. He averages 23.3 games per match and 10.6 games per set.

On clay, Dimitrov has played 12 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

Ruusuvuori and Dimitrov have not matched up against each other since 2015.

