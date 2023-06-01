Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a match between Francisco Cerundolo and Yannick Hanfmann at Stade Roland Garros.
Watch along on Tennis Channel as Hanfmann tries to knock off Cerundolo.
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, June 1
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Cerundolo vs. Hanfmann Matchup Info
- Cerundolo is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 win over No. 81-ranked Jaume Munar in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- In his most recent tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Cerundolo went down in the final to No. 112-ranked Arthur Fils, 3-6, 5-7 on May 27.
- Hanfmann will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7, 4-6 win over No. 98-ranked Thiago Monteiro in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- On May 18, Hanfmann lost to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinal of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, his last tournament.
- Cerundolo sports a 2-0 record against Hanfmann, good for a 100.0% win rate in their head-to-head meetings. Their last matchup in the Round of 32 at the Argentina Open on February 14, 2023 led to a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win for Cerundolo.
- Cerundolo has bested Hanfmann in five total sets, taking four sets (80.0%) against Hanfmann's one.
- Cerundolo and Hanfmann have squared off in 50 total games, with Cerundolo securing the win in 30 games and Hanfmann coming out on top in 20.
Cerundolo vs. Hanfmann Odds and Probabilities
|Francisco Cerundolo
|Yannick Hanfmann
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|53.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.1
