Thursday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a match between Francisco Cerundolo and Yannick Hanfmann at Stade Roland Garros.

Watch along on Tennis Channel as Hanfmann tries to knock off Cerundolo.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cerundolo vs. Hanfmann Matchup Info

Cerundolo is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 win over No. 81-ranked Jaume Munar in Tuesday's Round of 128.

In his most recent tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Cerundolo went down in the final to No. 112-ranked Arthur Fils, 3-6, 5-7 on May 27.

Hanfmann will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7, 4-6 win over No. 98-ranked Thiago Monteiro in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

On May 18, Hanfmann lost to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinal of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, his last tournament.

Cerundolo sports a 2-0 record against Hanfmann, good for a 100.0% win rate in their head-to-head meetings. Their last matchup in the Round of 32 at the Argentina Open on February 14, 2023 led to a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win for Cerundolo.

Cerundolo has bested Hanfmann in five total sets, taking four sets (80.0%) against Hanfmann's one.

Cerundolo and Hanfmann have squared off in 50 total games, with Cerundolo securing the win in 30 games and Hanfmann coming out on top in 20.

Cerundolo vs. Hanfmann Odds and Probabilities

Francisco Cerundolo Yannick Hanfmann -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.