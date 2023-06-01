In the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 65-ranked Yannick Hanfmann against No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo.

Cerundolo has -200 odds to grab a spot in the round of 32 against Hanfmann (+155).

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 66.7% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Yannick Hanfmann -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

Cerundolo is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 victory over No. 81-ranked Jaume Munar in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Hanfmann won 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7, 4-6 versus Thiago Monteiro in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Cerundolo has played 24.9 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

In his 32 matches on clay over the past year, Cerundolo has played an average of 23.7 games.

Hanfmann is averaging 23.4 games per match through his 57 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.5% of those games.

Hanfmann has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 44 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Cerundolo sports a 2-0 record against Hanfmann. Their last meeting was a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win for Cerundolo in the Argentina Open Round of 32 on February 14, 2023.

In terms of sets, Cerundolo has secured four against Hanfmann (80.0%), while Hanfmann has clinched one.

Cerundolo and Hanfmann have squared off in 50 total games, with Cerundolo taking 30 and Hanfmann claiming 20.

Hanfmann and Cerundolo have played two times, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

