A match between Genaro Alberto Olivieri (No. 231) and Andrea Vavassori (No. 148) is on tap for Thursday, June 1 as part of the Round of 64 of the French Open in Paris, France.

You can tune in on Tennis Channel as Vavassori tries to knock out Olivieri.

Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Andrea Vavassori Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Olivieri vs. Vavassori Matchup Info

Olivieri advanced past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 1-6 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In his most recent tournament (the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship), Olivieri was eliminated by Tomas Machac 0-6, 3-6 on April 1, in the qualification round 1.

Vavassori reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 37-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic 5-7, 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 on Tuesday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Vavassori's most recent tournament, he squared off against No. 142-ranked Pedro Martinez in the qualification round 1 on May 8 and lost 2-6, 7-5, 2-6.

This is the first time that Olivieri and Vavassori have faced each other in the last five years.

Olivieri vs. Vavassori Odds and Probabilities

Genaro Alberto Olivieri Andrea Vavassori +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 32.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.6

