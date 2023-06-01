In the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, No. 231-ranked Genaro Alberto Olivieri takes on No. 148 Andrea Vavassori.

Vavassori is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Olivieri, who is +190.

Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Andrea Vavassori Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Andrea Vavassori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrea Vavassori has a 71.4% chance to win.

Genaro Alberto Olivieri Andrea Vavassori +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 32.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 67.6

Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Andrea Vavassori Trends and Insights

Olivieri is coming off a 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 1-6 win over No. 237-ranked Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Vavassori will look to maintain momentum after a 5-7, 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 37-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Olivieri has played four matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 17.5 games per match.

On clay, Olivieri has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 15.0 games per match while winning 20.0% of games.

In the past year, Vavassori has competed in 26 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.8% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Vavassori has averaged 24.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set through 18 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Olivieri and Vavassori have not matched up against each other since 2015.

