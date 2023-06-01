The New York Giants are +100 to go over 7.5 wins in 2023. They put up a record of 9-7-1 last season and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Giants: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7.5 +100 -120 50%

New York Betting Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York averaged 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in NFL), and it ranked 25th on defense with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.

As the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. When favored, the Giants went 3-2.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (317-for-472), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 120 times for 708 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 44.3 yards per game.

A season ago Saquon Barkley churned out 1,312 rushing yards (82.0 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns. He tacked on 57 catches for 338 yards .

Last year Darius Slayton reeled in 46 passes for 724 yards (45.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dexter Lawrence had a strong body of work a year ago, notching 7.5 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 68 tackles.

Dane Belton intercepted two passes and tacked on 30 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended last season.

New York 2023 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (157), the Giants have the third-hardest schedule in the NFL.

New York's schedule features eight games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes six against teams with 12 or more wins and two against squads that accumulated fewer than six wins.

The Giants have eight games scheduled against teams that made the playoffs last year, and 10 games against teams favored to make the playoffs in 2023.

Giants Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +160

+160 Odds to Win the NFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500

