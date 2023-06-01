The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Giulio Zeppieri and Casper Ruud going toe to toe on Thursday, June 1 in Paris, France.

Giulio Zeppieri vs. Casper Ruud Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Zeppieri vs. Ruud Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Zeppieri took down No. 51-ranked Alexander Bublik, 6-0, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7.

In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Zeppieri fell in the round of 128 to No. 65-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 6-7, 6-4, 0-6 on May 11.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Ruud took down No. 155-ranked Elias Ymer, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

In the quarterfinal of his previous tournament (the Gonet Geneva Open) on May 25, Ruud was defeated by No. 54-ranked Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7, 5-7.

Zeppieri hasn't played Ruud in the past five years.

Zeppieri vs. Ruud Odds and Probabilities

Giulio Zeppieri Casper Ruud +625 Odds to Win Match -1100 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 13.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

