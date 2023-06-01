In the Round of 64 of the French Open on Thursday, Casper Ruud (ranked No. 4) meets Giulio Zeppieri (No. 129).

Compared to the underdog Zeppieri (+625), Ruud is favored (-1100) to advance to the round of 32.

Giulio Zeppieri vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Giulio Zeppieri vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 91.7% chance to win.

Giulio Zeppieri Casper Ruud +625 Odds to Win Match -1100 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 13.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 91.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 37.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.8

Giulio Zeppieri vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Zeppieri eliminated No. 51-ranked Alexander Bublik, 6-0, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7.

Ruud advanced past Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Zeppieri has played 24 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.6 games per match.

In his 17 matches on clay over the past year, Zeppieri has played an average of 25.8 games.

In the past 12 months, Ruud has played 59 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.3% of the games. He averages 27.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Ruud has averaged 24.6 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 24 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Zeppieri and Ruud have not matched up against each other since 2015.

