The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Guido Pella and Thiago Seyboth Wild matching up on Thursday, June 1 in Paris, France.

Guido Pella vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Pella vs. Seyboth Wild Matchup Info

Pella is coming off a 6-4, 6-7, 2-6, 7-6, 6-7 win over No. 88-ranked Quentin Halys in Tuesday's Round of 128.

In his previous tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Pella went down in the round of 32 to No. 86-ranked Ilya Ivashka, 4-6, 5-7 on May 23.

Seyboth Wild defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Seyboth Wild suffered defeat in the qualification final of his last tournament (the Chile Dove Men+Care Open) on February 26, when he went down 6-1, 1-6, 1-6 to Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Pella and Seyboth Wild haven't played each other in the last five years.

Pella vs. Seyboth Wild Odds and Probabilities

Guido Pella Thiago Seyboth Wild +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

