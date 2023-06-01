On Thursday, Guido Pella (No. 423 in the world) faces Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 172) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Seyboth Wild is favored (-275) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Pella, who is +210.

Guido Pella vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Guido Pella vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Thiago Seyboth Wild has a 73.3% chance to win.

Guido Pella Thiago Seyboth Wild +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Guido Pella vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Pella took down Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-7, 2-6, 7-6, 6-7.

Seyboth Wild advanced past Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 11 matches over the past year (across all court types), Pella has played 22.9 games per match and won 47.2% of them.

In his six matches on clay over the past 12 months, Pella has played an average of 19.5 games.

Seyboth Wild has played four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.0 games per match and winning 42.7% of those games.

Seyboth Wild has averaged 27.3 games per match and 9.1 games per set through three matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Pella and Seyboth Wild have not matched up on the court.

