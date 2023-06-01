In Thursday's Round of 64 of the French Open, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, the No. 6-ranked player, will battle Gael Monfils (ranked No. 394).

You can catch the action on Tennis Channel as Monfils tries to knock off Rune.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Gael Monfils Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rune vs. Monfils Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Rune beat Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rune went down in the final to No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 5-7, 5-7 on May 21.

Monfils won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 versus Sebastian Baez in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

On May 23, Monfils lost to No. 63-ranked Pedro Cachin, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Rune hasn't faced Monfils in the past five years.

Rune vs. Monfils Odds and Probabilities

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Gael Monfils -1200 Odds to Win Match +625 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.8% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 65.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.