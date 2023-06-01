On Thursday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6 in the world) takes on Gael Monfils (No. 394) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

In this round of 32 matchup versus Monfils (+675), Rune is the favorite with -1400 odds.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Gael Monfils Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 93.3% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Gael Monfils -1400 Odds to Win Match +675 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.9% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 66.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.8

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights

Rune is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 74-ranked Christopher Eubanks in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Monfils was victorious 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 against Sebastian Baez in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Rune has played 75 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match.

Rune has played 22 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.0 games per match.

Monfils has averaged 19.1 games per match in his seven matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 45.5% of the games.

On clay courts, Monfils has played two matches and averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Rune and Monfils have not matched up on the court.

