Iga Swiatek and Claire Liu are scheduled to square off in the Round of 64 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 1.

Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Swiatek vs. Liu Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Swiatek beat Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0.

In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Swiatek went down in a quarterfinal to No. 6-ranked Elena Rybakina, 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 (retired) on May 17.

Liu came out on top 6-1, 6-4 against Ylena In-Albon in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

On May 12, Liu lost to No. 40-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 0-6, 4-6, in the round of 64 of her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In two head-to-head matches, Swiatek has beaten Liu two times, while Liu has won zero matches. Swiatek took home the win in their last meeting 6-0, 6-1 in the Round of 64 of the BNP Paribas Open on March 11, 2023.

Swiatek and Liu have matched up for five sets, and it's been Swiatek who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming four of them. Liu has been victorious in one set.

Swiatek has gotten the better of Liu in 42 total games between them, taking 28 games (66.7%) against Liu's 14.

Swiatek vs. Liu Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Claire Liu -5000 Odds to Win Match +1200 -110 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 7.7% 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.8

