On Thursday, Claire Liu (No. 102 in the world) faces Iga Swiatek (No. 1) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

In this round of 32 match against Liu (+1200), Swiatek is favored with -5000 odds.

Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 98.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Claire Liu -5000 Odds to Win Match +1200 -110 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 7.7% 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.8

Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights

Swiatek defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Liu won 6-1, 6-4 versus Ylena In-Albon in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Swiatek has played 64 matches over the past year across all court types, and 18.4 games per match.

On clay, Swiatek has played 20 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 67.2% of games.

In the past year, Liu has played 36 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.4% of the games. She averages 20.9 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In four matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Liu has averaged 24.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 45.4% of the games.

In head-to-head matches, Swiatek has two wins, while Liu has zero. In their most recent matchup on March 11, 2023, Swiatek came out on top 6-0, 6-1.

In five total sets against each other, Swiatek has taken four, while Liu has secured one.

Swiatek has taken down Liu in 28 of 42 total games between them, good for a 66.7% winning percentage.

Swiatek and Liu have played two times, averaging 21.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

