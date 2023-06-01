Jannik Sinner, the No. 9-ranked player, and Daniel Altmaier, the No. 79-ranked player, will meet on June 1 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Sinner vs. Altmaier Matchup Info

Sinner is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 101-ranked Alexandre Muller in Monday's Round of 128.

Sinner was defeated in the round of 16 of his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 7-6, 2-6, 2-6 by No. 31-ranked Francisco Cerundolo on May 16.

Altmaier will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 84-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On May 13, Altmaier was defeated by No. 12-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 6-3, 5-7, 3-6, in the round of 64 of his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the sole matchup between Sinner and Altmaier in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 128 at US Open, Sinner came out on top, claiming the 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 victory.

In five total sets, Sinner has the advantage, earning the win in three of them, while Altmaier has taken two.

Sinner has won 26 games versus Altmaier, good for a 60.5% winning percentage, while Altmaier has claimed 17 games.

Sinner vs. Altmaier Odds and Probabilities

Jannik Sinner Daniel Altmaier -1100 Odds to Win Match +625 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.8% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 64.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.6

