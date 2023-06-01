No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner will meet No. 79 Daniel Altmaier in the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, June 1.

With -1100 odds, Sinner is the favorite against Altmaier (+625) for this matchup.

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 91.7% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Daniel Altmaier -1100 Odds to Win Match +625 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.8% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 64.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.6

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights

Sinner took down Alexandre Muller 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Altmaier advanced past Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Through 65 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sinner has played 24.5 games per match and won 56.9% of them.

Sinner has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 20.9 games per match.

In his 36 matches in the past year across all court types, Altmaier is averaging 24.4 games per match while winning 48.8% of those games.

In 16 matches on clay courts in the past year, Altmaier has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 53.2% of the games.

In the only match between Sinner and Altmaier dating back to 2015, in the US Open Round of 128, Sinner won 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Sinner and Altmaier have squared off in five sets against each other, with Sinner capturing three of them.

Sinner and Altmaier have matched up for 43 total games, and Sinner has won more often, capturing 26 of them.

Sinner and Altmaier have squared off one time, averaging 43.0 games and 5.0 sets per match.

