After posting a record of 7-10 last year and falling short of the postseason, the New York Jets are -130 to hit the over on 9.5 wins in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets' win total this season? Head to DraftKings and sign up with our link for a first-time depositor bonus!

Jets: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -130 +110 56.5%

Sign up now to bet on the Jets' win total with DraftKings!

New York Betting Insights

New York covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.

On defense, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

The Jets put up a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

As a favorite last season New York picked up just two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards last season (217.4 per game) while completing 64.6% of his passes (350-for-542), with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

A year ago Breece Hall picked up 463 rushing yards (66.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He tacked on 19 catches for 218 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Last year Garrett Wilson was targeted 147 times and recorded 83 catches for 1,103 yards with four touchdowns.

Quinnen Williams showed out with an impressive stat line of 12.0 sacks, 12.0 TFL and 55 tackles last year.

Last season, Michael Carter II reeled in two interceptions and added 62 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!

New York 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Jets are facing the sixth-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

New York have nine games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes five teams that had 12 or more victories and two squads with five or fewer wins last season.

The Jets will see nine returning playoff teams on their schedule this year and take on seven teams with negative playoff odds for the 2023 season.

Jets Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -130

-130 Odds to Win the AFC East: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.