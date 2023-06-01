Julia Grabher, the No. 61-ranked player, and Cori Gauff, the No. 6-ranked player, will the hit court on June 1 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

The Grabher-Gauff matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Julia Grabher vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Grabher vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Grabher is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 114-ranked Arantxa Rus in Tuesday's Round of 128.

Grabher was eliminated in the final of her most recent tournament (the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem) 4-6, 7-5, 5-7 by No. 102-ranked Lucia Bronzetti on May 27.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Gauff took home the victory against No. 71-ranked Rebeka Masarova, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Gauff suffered defeat in the round of 32 of her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 14, when she lost 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 to Marie Bouzkova.

Grabher and Gauff haven't played each other in the last five years.

Grabher vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Julia Grabher Cori Gauff +500 Odds to Win Match -800 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 37.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.4

