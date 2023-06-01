No. 61-ranked Julia Grabher will take on No. 6 Cori Gauff in the French Open Round of 64 on Thursday, June 1.

Gauff has -800 odds to claim a spot in the round of 32 over Grabher (+500).

Julia Grabher vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Julia Grabher vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 88.9% chance to win.

Julia Grabher Cori Gauff +500 Odds to Win Match -800 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 37.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.4

Julia Grabher vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 114-ranked Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday, Grabher advanced to the Round of 64.

Gauff is coming off a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over No. 71-ranked Rebeka Masarova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 36 matches over the past year (across all court types), Grabher has played 21.8 games per match and won 48.8% of them.

In her 21 matches on clay over the past year, Grabher has played an average of 22.2 games.

Gauff has averaged 20.0 games per match through her 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 55.4% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Gauff has played nine matches and averaged 19.0 games per match and 8.6 games per set.

This is the first time that Grabher and Gauff have played in the last five years.

